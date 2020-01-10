Tractor-trailer hauling CMP electrical supplies spills fluid in rollover

On Wednesday, an accident involving a tractor-trailer blocked traffic on Route 3 for several hours; there were no reported injuries.

VASSALBORO, Maine — A tractor-trailer hauling transformers and other electrical supplies was involved in an accident Wednesday afternoon in Vassalboro that blocked traffic for several hours.

The Kennebec County Sheriff's Office says they responded to the scene of the accident on Route 3 near Legion Park Road just before 2 p.m. where a tractor-trailer had rolled over.

A 2013 Toyota Tundra driven by 63-year-old Ira Simmons of South China, entered Route 3 from the Stone Road while a 1996 Volvo driven by 64-year-old Marca Manson of Burnham was traveling East.

Police say the driver of the tractor-trailer attempted to avoid hitting the pick-up broadside and swerved to the right entering the road shoulder, then hitting a Central Maine Power (CMP) pole which was broken about 15 feet up.

The tractor-trailer then rolled over, blocking east and westbound traffic for several hours.

Kristine Simmons, 64, was also riding as a passenger in the Toyota pick-up; none of the persons involved report having any injuries.

The tractor-trailer is owned by Allen’s Transfer & Storage and was hauling transformers and other electrical supplies for CMP. The fuel was leaking from the tractor-trailer along with fluid from some transformers. The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) was notified along with CMP.

Nathan Thompson, a hazmat tech for the DEP who worked the scene, said there was very little spillage—only about 10 gallons of fluid leaked, and there was no real environmental or health threat. He described the fluid as being similar to vegetable oil.

Thompson said they were able to easily stop the leaking and a contractor cleaned up the spill Wednesday night.