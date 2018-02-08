HAMPTON FALLS, N.H. (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Officials are trying to determine what caused a tractor-trailer to drift into the breakdown lane and hit another 18-wheeler on Interstate 95 in Hampton Falls, New Hampshire.

Police say the debris from the crash caused other collisions, but it is unclear how many. No serious injuries have been reported.

Police said 49-year-old William Davis of Girardville, Pennsylvania, was northbound when his tractor-trailer struck another vehicle before it rolled over to its side. The second tractor was driven by Maxo Louis, 45, of Lee Acres, Florida.

Louis was not injured in the crash and Davis was treated for non-life threatening injury at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, police said.

Both lanes of I-95 north were closed until noon on Thursday while crews clean up the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

