WOOLWICH, Maine — A tractor-trailer truck driver drove off an embankment, into water off Rt. 1 in Woolwich and had to be rescued by boat.

The crash happened around 5:40 a.m. on Thursday.

The Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office along with first responders from the Woolwich Fire and Rescue Departments responded, according to Deputy Robert Mayer.

Deputy Mayer said it appears Steven Brown, 60, of Providence, R.I. was traveling northbound when it appears he fell asleep and went off the road.

Police say he was trapped until rescued by boat.

The tractor-trailer, registered to Medline Inc., was transporting medical supplies.

Brown was taken to Mid Coast Hospital with unknown injuries.

Sagadahoc County Emergency Management, Maine Department of Transportation, and the Maine Department of Environmental Protection also responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Jamie-Lane Hersey

Jamie Lane-Hersey