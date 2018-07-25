BRISTOL (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- After months of local debate, residents of Bristol voted overwhelmingly to save the old dam on the Pemaquid River.

The dam is a long-time swimming spot and a prime location for the fire department to get water. But it is also an obstacle to alewives and potentially other fish swimming upstream. The existing fish ladder is considered inadequate, and town officials want to improve fish passage.

That led to a heated debate over rebuilding the fish ladder versus tearing out the dam and moving the swimming area to another spot.

On Tuesday, townspeople voted 992-105 to keep the dam.

Bristol selectmen will now move ahead to develop plans to build a new, more effective fish ladder. The town manager has said the total project is expected to cost about $300,000, and that a local family has already donated $200,000 to help cover the cost.

