CARMEL, Maine — The Town of Carmel and the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help after vandalism in the town.

Last week, vandalism was discovered around the Carmel recreation facility. The dugouts, a popular rock that kids like to climb, and a porta-potty were all painted with vulgar profanity.

Additionally, all 15 storyboards on the nature trail were destroyed beyond repair.

The town manager says this comes after efforts to clean up a large amount of litter in the park.

"At this point, we haven't identified any specific individual, so we're just hoping maybe the public can help us possibly identify who it might be, a group of people might be," said Carmel Town Manager Kevin Howell. "I'd love to just have a talk with him now to understand why. I'm having a hard time understanding why someone wanted to face public property like that."

Howell says they do not have surveillance cameras at the recreation field, but they may look into it if the problem continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Penobscot County Sheriff's Department.