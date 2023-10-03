Town leaders discuss proposed landfill at former mill site in Bucksport

Bucksport officials said they will not officially consider a plan to repurpose the former Verso Mill site until a written proposal is submitted.

BUCKSPORT, Maine — At a town council meeting Thursday night, Bucksport officials responded to residents as the town wrestles with reopening a landfill at the site of the demolished Verso Paper Mill.

American Iron & Metal (AIM), who bought the property and tore down the mill, verbally proposed an expansion of the landfill as part of the economic development plan for the town.

The verbal proposal was made to the town council's Infrastructure Committee.

AIM said they would like Bucksport to own the site while they operate the landfill, which could take in construction and demolition debris.

While AIM manages the landfill, the town could dispose of its own construction and demolition debris, and earn tipping fees from construction and demolition debris that come from other places.

The proposal is something many locals are not in favor of, pointing to ongoing mercury contamination upriver in Orrington.

Town Manager Susan Lessard explained it's just too early to consider the proposal, but will go through the process once a written proposal from AIM is received. However, she shared concerns.

"We are neck deep in ... remediation stuff on the river for mercury. We're looking to locate a land-based aquaculture on the site right next to where the leachate pipe goes out," Lessard said. "So due diligence has identified a number of environmental questions that would give the council pause for thought on this kind of a proposal."

Bucksport officials said they will not officially consider AIM's proposal until a written proposal is submitted. Before that can be done, at minimum, AIM must release their 2022 annual report.