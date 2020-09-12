Town fires Millinocket police chief accused of creating hostile work environment

Craig Worster was dismissed as police chief on Tuesday; Michael Winslow has been appointed as interim chief.

MILLINOCKET, Maine — Millinocket Police Chief Craig Worster was fired Tuesday, according to interim Millinocket Town Manager Dr. Annette Padilla.

Via Facebook, Padilla announced Worster’s dismissal and said his firing is “a private personnel matter” that she couldn’t go into details about. However, the Bangor Daily News reports Worster had been accused of creating a hostile work environment and sexually harassing his deputy chief, Janet Theriault.

Padilla said, “We want you to know that we have acted in the best interest of the community and have the public health and safety needs as our top priority at the Town.”

Sgt. Michael Winslow has been appointed interim chief.

Speaking with NEWS CENTER Maine, Padilla said the town is working on strengthening operations and is focused on ensuring adequate public safety services for the community, and Worster's firing was the "best step forward for the town."

Padilla said Winslow is "very skilled" with communication and leadership.

According to the BDN, Worster allegedly sexually harassed Theriault and used police department resources to eavesdrop on town employees illegally.

The town council voted in September to fire Town Manager John Davis, who hired Worster in 2019.

Teamsters Local Union 340, which represents just under 4,000 municipal employees, police, firefighters and freight workers across Maine, filed an 85-page complaint with the town of Millinocket in April. The union says the complaint covered multiple instances of misconduct by Worster against Theriault, who is a member of the union.

The union said the town had left the Worster on staff while Theriault had to take unpaid medical leave.

Union Secretary-Treasurer and Business Agent Lorne Smith, who filed the complaint on behalf of Theriault, did not immediately respond to NEWS CENTER Maine’s request for comment.