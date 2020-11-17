Topsham man injured in cement truck rollover

25-year-old Cameron Estrella was pinned inside a cement truck that crashed on an I-295 off-ramp in Brunswick Tuesday. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The Brunswick Police Department says the accident occurred on the off-ramp at the intersection of Old Portland Road around 12:30 p.m.

Police and the Brunswick Fire Department responded to the accident and found a partially loaded Auburn Cement truck on its side. Police say the only occupant of the truck, driver Cameron Estrella, was pinned inside the truck.

It took around 20 minutes for him to be extracted from the truck “due to the complexity of the crash,” police say.

Estrella was taken to Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Brunswick Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit and the Maine State Police Commercial Unit are assisting with the on-going investigation.