Four Mainers honored for saving mother, baby during fiery Topsham crash

Topsham police said there's little doubt the group's quick actions saved two lives that November night.

Four Mainers received the Maine Chiefs of Police Association's Life Saving Award for their actions during a crash in Topsham on Nov. 22.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. that day, a Toyota minivan crashed into a tree on Route 24 and caught fire. The vehicle's doors were locked, the driver was initially unresponsive, and her 2-month-old baby was trapped in the back of the van, according to Topsham police.

Amanda Campbell of Bath, David Mailly of Topsham, Sassan Mansovrzadeh of Topsham, Melody Coughot of Bowdoinham, and Rick Greene of Bowdoinham all witnessed the crash and took part in saving the mother and child. Police said they broke the van's windows and got the two people out before the vehicle became fully engulfed in flames.

"By the time we were beating on the windows trying to get into the vehicle to get to these folks, there had to be at least a dozen other random good Samaritan folks who stopped because it was the right thing to do," Campbell told NEWS CENTER Maine back in November.

Kyndric Stewart, 25, of Lewiston suffered injuries including a broken leg and other internal injuries, police said. Her child was believed to be uninjured.