Topsham couple, 6-year-old granddaughter identified as Brunswick crash victims

A 6-year-old girl and her grandparents, of Topsham, were killed in a crash on Route 1 in Brunswick on Friday, May 14

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Brunswick police on Monday identified the victims of Friday's fatal crash on Route 1 in Brunswick as a Topsham couple and their six-year-old granddaughter.

Anthony Astor, 50, his wife Dawn Astor, 43, and their granddaughter Eleina Astor, six, died in the crash.

Brunswick Police Chief Scott Stewart said the Astor's vehicle crashed into a rock embankment and burst into flames with the occupants still inside.

Good Samaritans reportedly stopped to try to extinguish the fire and get everyone out of the car, he said.

Within moments, the car was fully engulfed in flames but helpers were able to pull two small children, a girl and a boy, from the back seat.

The girl, later identified as Eleina Astor, was taken to Mid Coast Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The boy, who police confirmed with NEWS CENTER Maine is Eleina's younger brother, Carson Astor, 4, was taken to Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anthony and Dawn Astor were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

A GoFundMe has been created to support the Astor family.

Fundraiser organizers say Carson is "doing well physically, but the emotional scars will be long lasting."

"Eleina loved her family, especially her siblings, loved her mammies home cooked meals and loved life -- she always had a smile to share and those big beautiful eyes that just melt your heart," the fundraiser description states. "So many wonderful people stopped and attempted to render aide at the time of the accident and the family is incredibly grateful. Please help this family lay this little angel to rest now!"

More than $20,000 had been raised as of noon Monday.