Top cops change badges, uniforms, and jobs

In a period of just a few weeks, two Knox County law enforcement officials recently decided to make a quick switch.

ROCKLAND, Maine — People in Knox County may be forgiven if they are confused by the names that go with two of the county’s top law enforcement positions.

In the period of just a few weeks, Knox County Sheriff Tim Carroll abruptly left his elected position to become the new police chief in Rockland. Then Carroll’s former chief deputy, Pat Polky, was sworn in as the new sheriff.

“It did happen fast,” Polky said, as the two longtime officers described the change.

Rockland had been searching for a new chief for months, but Carroll, who started his law enforcement career as a Rockland patrolman 31 years ago, did not seek the job initially. Only after two searches by the city failed to secure a chief did Carroll contact Rockland officials and apply.

“I live in the next town over, but I’ve always considered Rockland kind of my home,” the new chief said. “So being able to be the police chief here [is] a proud moment for me, and will continue [to be] in the future."

That move left the county without a sheriff. Polky says he and Carroll had talked about him becoming sheriff one day in the future, but he wasn't prepared for it to happen so soon.

While Carroll had been elected sheriff in 2018, and was preparing to run again, Polky says he had never been involved politically, much less run for office.

However, to succeed Carroll, he needed to step into the political arena and ask the Knox County Democratic Committee to recommend him to the governor for appointment, as Maine law requires.

“So that was our first piece — how do we figure this out politically?” Polky explained.

That work needed to be done quickly, to get Polky’s name on the ballot in place of Carroll’s by the required candidate replacement deadline.

They made it, and he is now the Democratic candidate for sheriff in the November election. At this point, Polky said, he is not aware of any opposing candidate.

Both men say the move was well-received by officers in their departments, and so far, by the public.

“Everybody was quite surprised, but looking back on it now, it makes a lot of sense,” Polky said. “It’s the best opportunity for the county, best opportunity for the city of Rockland. [It's] going to be good all around.”

Tim Carroll said he doesn’t expect any big changes, though both say they hope to work together to find new ways to address topics like drug problems and mental health needs, two of the major issues facing police departments all over Maine.

“Our approach to law enforcement and doing it right stays the same,” Chief Carroll said. “Now we’re stronger and better together, as far as how we move forward in the future working collaboratively.”