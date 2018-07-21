(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The 'Today' show is coming to Georgetown, Maine on Tuesday. Hosts Al Roker and Craig Melvin will drive in a Winnebago from Boston and will broadcast segments of their trip.

Craig Melvin spoke with NEWS CENTER Maine's Clay Gordon about the upcoming trip. Melvin says they are planning on 'glamping,' tandem bike riding, and clamming with Al Roker. He said they picked Georgetown to show 'millions' of people what makes Maine unique.

NEWS CENTER Maine's Lee Nelson, and Chief Meteorologist Todd Gutner will be taking the 'Morning Report' where they plan on playing "Maine Trivia" with the 'Today' crew. Send in questions using #WakeMEup to test Roker's and Melvin's knowledge of the Pine Tree State.

