(NEWS CENTER) -- A national spotlight shines on a Maine restaurant during The Today Show. The program featured The Lost Kitchen, which is usually fully booked, and only accepts reservations by postcard.

Erin French, owner and chef of the restaurant in Freedom, cooks a nine-course meal three to four days a week. People come from all over the world to taste her culinary creations. French told the Today Show that despite living in a small town, she always knew she could find a way to attract customers. “I was quietly raised here that you could be a woman working in a restaurant in the middle of nowhere and make it work,” she tells anchor Dylan Dryer.

One of the things that makes The Lost Kitchen stand out is that you can only make a reservation by postcard. She received nearly 20,000 cards in the beginning. French says accepting reservations via the mail had an added bonus for the town. “Our post office was in danger of going out of business. This would give them a boost, too,” she explained.

The segment wrapped up with French cooking a squash recipe from her cookbook, The Lost Kitchen.

