How to keep account information hidden online

Cyber attacks happen to even the largest companies, so how can you protect your credit card information from a data breach?

PORTLAND, Maine — Online shopping seemed to become more popular during the pandemic, but is it becoming too easy? Are we sharing too much information when we purchase?

Paul Tracey, founder of a security service provider called Innovative Technologies, said that ease comes at a price, as hackers work to get your personal information online.

1. Use a prepaid card or gift card

Online checkouts are a top priority for hackers and you should never use a debit card for online purchases. To mitigate risk always use a credit or prepaid card to shop online. Your money is insured for fraudulent withdrawal in either event, but when you use a debit card you actually lose the cash until it’s resolved.

A prepaid card is the best option for safety as the account has no ties to your bank accounts or credit card. This can be inconvenient and thus not always realistic.

2. Use a credit card that offers a one-time use card number

The company generates a one-time card number for you to make that purchase only. This prevents that number from being used in reference to your account more than once.

3. Use your smallest limit card

There is no reason to use a high limit card to make a small purchase. You want to mitigate the risk wherever possible and that starts with reducing the number of times you enter your cards. If possible, restrict online purchases to one low-limit card.

4. Never EVER allow your browser to store any card number

Although this is convenient, it is possibly the fastest way to get your credentials on the dark web. Make the investment to have your credentials searched for on the dark web, many financial institutions now offer this for free as a service to make sure you sign up.

When possible, try using the "Incognito" mode in your browser. Google Chrome claims your browser can't be tracked in that mode. At least, it's a lot harder for hackers to trace you through it.