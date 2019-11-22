WALDOBORO, Maine — Across the country and here in Maine educators are trying to find ways better ways to improve mental wellness among kids in light of recent CDC report.

It found that the suicide rate for children ages 10 to 14 -- nearly tripled in a decade.

A strategy at Medomak Middle School is described as a 'game changer' -- and at the center of it is a very special four legged friend.

At any given day at Medomak Middle School 'Tilla' is making her rounds.

'You can see the demeanor change when she walks through the door,' said Principal Kate Race.

This three-year old border collie-poodle is a certified therapy dog. Her owner, Principal Race, started bringing her to school last year. She noticed how quickly students responded to Tilla. The pooch is often allowed to be in the classroom during testing -- providing comfort to students.

'Kids actually crawl right into bed with her, with their laptops and take the test,' said Race.

Addy Ruggieri struggled with anxiety attacks before Tilla.

'I am a lot more relaxed and calm now with TIila. She makes it easier to work and study.'

Issac Richardson has special needs. He wouldn't go near dogs until he met Tilla -- interacting with her is helping him begin to talk for the very first time.

Students can also sign her out for 'Tilla time'. It gives Sara Crowder a chance to play with Tilla outside and keep her mind off of her grandfather who is terminally ill.

'She makes people happier which make me happy, said Crowder.

A huge a dose of calm for kids dealing with a variety of emotions -- proving man's best friend can make a difference in ways humans can't.

The hope is to have a therapy dog at every school in RSU 40.

