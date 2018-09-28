ELLSWORTH (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- It's a love story with a Hollywood ending.

Clarence Jr. and Patricia Snyder were inseparable for their nearly 70 years of marriage, except for Clarence's occasional hunting or fishing trip.

They lived nearly their entire lives together, and together they left this world.

"'Clarence, it's time to go,' and she would be saying that, I mean, in this room," said Clarence Snyder III, reciting his mother Patricia's trademark line while sitting at the dining room table at the family's Ellsworth camp with his four siblings.

It's a line he believes his mom used up to the very end.

"She passed at 11:30 on the 14th and he passed at 8 o'clock the next evening and it was a matter of, I think, Pat saying to him, 'Clarence, it's time to go,'" said Clarence III.

Almost like the ending to the film "The Notebook," happened in reality at Bangor's V.A. Hospital.

In what could have been an awful twist of fate, this love story almost never began.

"Growing up, they lived actually quite close to one another, across the street from one another," said Clarence III. "However, he wasn't paying much attention to her early on."

This quickly changed after Clarence Jr. returned home from serving in the Navy.

The two wed on February 19, 1949.

Wedding Photo (February 19, 1949)

"They worked together as a team, almost from day one," said son Ronald Snyder. "They were inseparable. They were always together. They were married for 69 years and I don't think they ever spent ten, fifteen minutes apart whether it was physically or emotionally. They were always connected."

They worked hard, raised their kids, enjoyed life in Maine, and flocked to Florida with the other snowbirds in the winter.

Family Photo (2015)

"Mom was a nurse and my dad helped people sometimes in trouble, you know, with a flat tire," said son Jeff Snyder. "Side of the road, he'd stop and help them out."

The couple held the key to longevity and a successful marriage spanning decades.

"The real special thing about my parents is generally they were never mad and certainly never really angry or vocal," said son Lewis Snyder.

This stayed true even as they knew they were nearing the end.

"She said, 'I don't want to live without him,'" recalled the couple's only daughter, Beth Snyder Smart, of a conversation she had with her mother when the couple were in separate assisted living facilities.

The family decided to do something about it. They were transferring Patricia to be with Clarence at the V.A. hospital, no matter what it took.

"When they called back, they go 'we only have one bed here,' and it was with dad," said Smart, recalling the news she received from the hospital. "So, it just was a miracle and when they pushed the beds together that was just wonderful. It couldn't have been a more perfectly written ending and none of us saw it coming and we feel so blessed that it ended as it did. It was a tough ending, but a beautiful ending."

"How an empty bed appeared in his room at that time, it's a miracle," said Clarence III. "It's an absolute miracle."

"Even though it's sad that they're gone, I can look back in comfort knowing that they're together now, as they've always been," said Ronald Snyder.

The Snyders will be laid to rest together Saturday with a private family burial in the morning, followed by a celebration of life in the afternoon.

© NEWS CENTER Maine