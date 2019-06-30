SOMERSET COUNTY, Maine — A little thunder and rain wasn’t going to stop law enforcement from across the state from coming out for the 2nd annual Corporal Eugene Cole softball tournament.

"I'm definitely a firefighter-paramedic, not a softball player," said Augusta Fire Department's Anthony Barton through laughter.

Barton's also one of the tournament's organizers.

"He'll always be with us and we'll probably play softball for a long time too," said Barton of Cole.

Sixteen teams of men and women representing even more agencies from Jackman to Cumberland County, including Cpl. Cole’s Somerset County Sheriff’s Department, came out to play ball Sunday in memory of Cole.

"We've got people from Jackman, right here in central Somerset County, and we go all the way into Cumberland County and Old Town, so they're from all over," added Barton.

Cpl. Cole died in the line of duty on April 25, 2018.

He was gunned down by John Williams, who stood trial and was convicted of murder just weeks before this tournament.

"A lot of it's kind of like a deep breath, like, we know that the situation was taken care of and that he can be at peace with everything that happened," said Barton. "The family can kind of start getting closure as well as a lot of the guys that knew him very closely."

"For us at Somerset County, we definitely have some closure now," said Tyler Lafreniere, a Somerset County Deputy Sheriff who worked with Cpl. Cole.

Lafreniere said that organizing this annual tournament is keeping Cole's memory alive.

"It brings I guess happiness, so to speak, to the family because they see us all supporting Gene and obviously now supporting Ben," added Lafreniere.

Proceeds from the first annual tournament went to Cpl. Cole’s family including his wife, Sheryl.

This year, the Cole family asked that all proceeds from this tournament go to the family of Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell, who was killed in a bizarre accident on the side of Interstate 95 while assisting a stranded driver in early April.

Troopers with the Maine State Police formed 1 of the 16 softball teams playing in the tournament. The team wore shirts displaying both Cpl. Cole and Det. Campbell’s law enforcement numbers on the back.

Despite wearing different uniforms during the tournament, organizers said outside the dugout it doesn't matter what badge they wear.

"We're all here to support one another," said Barton. "Fire, EMS, PD, we're truly in a public safety team, family."

Organizers said this tournament, in its second year, reached full capacity only 12 hours into the registration period.

"Don't really think about how it's for first responders," said Lafreniere. "You've got to also think about the bigger picture and who we're actually helping out and what the cause is for."