Three who died in South Paris crash identified

PARIS, Maine — Three people who died in a crash in South Paris on Friday evening have been identified.

The two-vehicle crash occurred on Park Street (Route 26) around 5:20 p.m. Friday. Three individuals who were traveling in a 1996 Toyota Tercel were fatally injured and have been identified as Diana Paola Berriel Lopez, 22, of Puebla, Mexico, Dafne Isabel Sanchez Cruz, 21, of Mexico City, Mexico, and Julian Ernesto Marin Munzon, 22, Barranquilla, Colombia, a news release from Paris Chief of Police Michael Dailey said.

Lopez was driving the vehicle, Cruz was the front-seat passenger, and Munzon was a back-seat passenger, Chief Dailey said.

Preliminary investigations into the crash revealed Lopez was traveling south on Park Street when she lost control of the vehicle, causing it to rotate, cross the center line, and strike the passenger side of a 2013 Toyota RAV4, according to the release.

The RAV4 was driven by 52-year-old Tammy Hinckley, of Bethel. Hinckley reportedly attempted to avoid the crash but was unable to. She was taken to Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway and later transferred to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston where she is being treated for serious injuries not considered life-threatening, Chief Dailey said.

The cause of Lopez losing control of the Toyota Tercel remains under investigation by the Paris Police Department and a crash reconstructionist with the Oxford County Sheriff's Office.

"In accordance with standard protocol for all motor vehicle-related fatalities in Maine, toxicology testing on the involved drivers is underway," the release stated. "We anticipate receiving the results in the coming weeks. Furthermore, a comprehensive crash reconstruction report, which will require additional time, will be completed once all the necessary information is gathered."

Lopez, Cruz, and Munzon were all working at a summer camp in Oxford at the time of the crash.