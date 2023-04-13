Four injured in three-vehicle Standish crash

One driver involved in the crash was issued summonses for multiple violations, including driving to endanger, deputies said.

STANDISH, Maine — A three-vehicle crash in Standish Thursday morning resulted in multiple injuries.

Around 8 a.m. Thursday, deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash with reported injuries in the area of Ossipee Trail West and Oak Hill Connector.

When first responders arrived at the scene of the crash, they discovered two vehicles "blocking the travel way" that had extensive damage, as well as occupants with "various injuries," a news release from the sheriff's office said.

According to the release, responders also found a third vehicle involved in the crash a short distance away from the two initial vehicles found at the scene.

Deputies said Thursday the investigation into the crash showed 38-year-old Rita Butler, of Standish, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane in a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe when she struck a 2020 Honda CR-V, which was being driven by Megan Neyer, 24, of Cornish.

Both Butler's and Neyer's vehicles then struck a 2018 Nissan Frontier, driven by Keith Wakem, 74, of Scarborough, according to the release.

The release stated Wakem did not sustain injuries in the crash, but Neyer was treated by Standish Fire-EMS at the scene for injuries not considered life-threatening.

Butler was also treated at the scene by Standish Fire-EMS for injuries not considered life-threatening, the release said.

According to deputies, Butler had two children who were passengers in her vehicle at the time of the crash. Both children were taken to Maine Medical Center for injuries not considered life-threatening.

Deputies said one child, who is seven years old, was unsecured in the backseat. The other child, a five-year-old, was improperly secured in the front seat.

Following the investigation, Butler was issued summonses for violations of driving to endanger, seatbelt/improperly securing passenger violation, and various traffic infractions.

"The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Gorham Police Department, Standish Fire-EMS and SOS Towing," the release said. "The roadway was closed for more than one hour to conduct a crash investigation."

Deputies said no further information would be released at this time.