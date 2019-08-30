ROCKLAND, Maine — Three teenagers were seriously injured and taken to Maine hospitals -- one via LifeFlight -- after a car crash in Rockland Thursday afternoon.

Chief of Police Chris Young for the Rockland Police Department said an investigation has determined the individuals were driving east on Route 90 in a Jeep Grand Cherokee when the car left the roadway and landed on its roof.

Young said Rockland Police, as well as Fire and EMS, responded to the scene in the area of 25 Farwell Drive around 2:05 p.m.

Inside the car at the time of the crash were driver Katelyn Thomas, 18, of Rockland, and passengers Alex Lewis, 19, of Farmingdale and Gabrielle Keene, 17, of Waldoboro.

Thomas and Lewis were both taken to Pen-Bay Medical Center in Rockport with serious injuries. Keene was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland via LifeFlight.

Young said the cause of the accident is still under investigation. The Maine State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit has been helping with the investigation.

Young added that also assisting in the investigation and coordination efforts were: