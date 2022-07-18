Three seriously injured in head-on Fairfield crash

The incident occurred Monday evening on Norridgewock Road in the area of Mae's Way, according to a release.

FAIRFIELD, Maine — Fairfield police responded to a report of a head-on two vehicle crash that occurred Monday at approximately 5:18 p.m., according to a news release issued by Fairfield Police Department spokesperson Officer Casey Dugas .

According to the release, the incident took place on Norridgewock Road in the area of Mae's Way. The crash involved three individuals. Two were seriously injured and the third experienced critical injuries.

Authorities are not releasing names at this time pending notification of families and involved parties.

The crash reportedly involved two vehicles: a southbound 2009 Ford F-150 that was traveling in the northbound lane of Norridgewock Road, and a northbound 2014 Jeep Compass which was unable to avoid the F-150 vehicle, according to the release.

The Maine State Police is reportedly reconstructing the crash, which will later be reviewed by the District Attorney's Office.

No further information is being released at this time.