Three rescued from Gorham apartment building fire late Tuesday night

Two of the three people rescued from the fire were taken to an area hospital, one of whom remains in "critical condition," Gorham Fire Chief Ken Fickett said.

GORHAM, Maine — Gorham firefighters rescued three people from an apartment building fire late Tuesday night.

Gorham Fire Chief Ken Fickett confirmed with NEWS CENTER Maine the call came in around 10:30 p.m. reporting a fire at 162 Narragansett St.

Fire crews from seven towns responded to the fire, and upon arrival were told there were three people trapped inside the burning building, Fickett said.

Fickett said all three were rescued. Two of the three people were taken to an area hospital, one of whom remains in "critical condition."

No firefighters were injured in the fire, according to Fickett.

The Fire Marshal is investigating the incident, but Fickett said it appears to be an accidental cooking fire.

It will be quite some time before people will be able to move back into the apartment building, Fickett added, but the landlord is working to put tenants up in a local hotel for the time being.

But this isn't the first time tenants in this apartment building have had to leave their homes.

This apartment building is the same one that was damaged back in early January when a car went off the road and crashed into a truck, pushing the truck into an apartment on the first floor of the building.