(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Three people survived a horrific looking crash that closed one of Maine's busiest roads Friday morning.

Westbrook police say 48-year-old Darrell Dennison of South Portland, was on Bridgton Rd. when his vehicle crossed the center line, striking two vehicles in the process.

Dennison's vehicle struck one car, then hit 49-year-old Richard Wallingford's 2011 Ford F-150 head on, destroying both vehicles.

Officials say that while Dennison had to be extricated from the wreck, none of the injuries were life-threatening.

PHOTOS | Westbrook crash closes Route 302

Route 302 was closed for several hours while reconstruction teams detailed the crash scene.

Westbrook police say they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

