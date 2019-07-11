PORTLAND, Maine — Three people walked away with only minor injuries after a major three-car wreck that State Police say brought traffic to a halt on the Maine Turnpike in Portland Thursday morning.

It happened around 5 a.m., in the construction zone at mile 47. Police say a car driven by Joseph Forestell broke down on the highway.

Another driver, Trent Filer, who was driving a one-ton construction truck owned by Landry French construction stopped behind Forestell but was rear-ended by a Pepsi tractor-trailer driven by Michael Gallant, who police say was unable to stop in time.

This caused a three-car collision. The one-ton construction truck hit the broken down car, causing it to spin into Jersey barriers and blocking both southbound lanes, police say.

Troopers say none of the drivers need to go to the hospital.

The road is back open after being closed for two hours.