Three people displaced after an apartment building fire in Skowhegan early Sunday morning

According to Maine Department of Public Safety Shannon Moss, crews responded to a call at 37 High Street around 4:30 a.m.. Two apartment units were damaged.
Credit: Maine Department of Public Safety

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Fire crews in Skowhegan responded to a call at 37 High Street around 4:30 on Sunday morning. Investigators from the Maine Fire Marshal's Office also responded to the six-unit apartment building.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in an email Sunday, two units were damaged in the fire and three tenants have been displaced.

Moss added two tenants and two Skowhegan Police officers suffered from smoke inhalation as a result of the fire. One person was taken to the hospital but is expected to recover.

The investigation is ongoing.

