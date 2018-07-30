GREENVILLE (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Three people have died in a plane crash in Greenville, Maine according to Maine State Police.

Dept. of Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland confirmed that the plane crashed on Monday a at 10:55 a.m. as it was landing at the Greenville Municipal Airport in Piscataquis County.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board told NEWS CENTER Maine they will be investigating what caused the crash.

The small plane, an Aerostar, was arriving in Greenville from Pembroke Airport in Ontario, Canada and was heading to Charlottetown Airport at Prince Edward Island, Canada.

FAA Statement

An Aerostar AEST aircraft crashed on approach to Greenville Municipal Airport in Greenville, ME about 10:55 a.m. today. Check with local authorities on the condition of the three people on board. The FAA will investigate and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will determine the probable cause for the accident.

Background

The aircraft departed from Pembroke Airport, Pembroke, Ontario, Canada and was heading to Charlottetown Airport, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island. Canada,

