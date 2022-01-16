Three minors injured in roll-over crash due to bad weather on I-95 in Island Falls, police say

All victims of the crash were taken to Houlton Regional Hospital for treatment for their injuries.

ISLAND FALLS, Maine — Three juveniles were hurt in a car crash in Island Falls Friday night due to bad weather, according to police.

In a press release Saturday evening, Maine State Police Corporal Dennis Quint said, Anthony Beck, 42, of Caribou, called 911 at approximately 10:34 p.m. to report that he was involved in a roll-over crash and three juveniles were trapped inside the car after going off the road on Interstate 95 in Island Falls.

Officials said Cpl. Quint was the first to arrive at the scene of the crash. He was able to free one of the three minors. One of the victim's legs was pinned down and the other was trapped in the snow beneath the roof of the car.

Firefighters were able to free them and used the Jaws of Life to cut the car and get one of the young victims out.

Police said Anthony was driving while using the cruise control function. Anthony allegedly drove into a whiteout and lost control of the car. It then went off the road and rolled over multiple times before stopping near a tree.

According to police, there was a bad weather warning in the area for extremely cold temperatures and high winds.

The three young victims were sitting in the back seat and were not wearing seatbelts, according to officials.

All victims of the crash were taken to Houlton Regional Hospital for treatment for their injuries, frostbite and hypothermia. Police say the injuries for the all victim are not considered to be life threatening.