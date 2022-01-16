Three juveniles injured in Island Falls rollover during Friday storm

Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to extricate three passengers

ISLAND FALLS, Maine — Three juveniles were hurt in an Island Falls crash Friday night that officials said occurred due to bad weather.

Anthony Beck, 42, of Caribou called 911 just after 10 p.m. Friday to say his car had rolled over on the northbound side of Interstate 95 in Island Falls and three juveniles were trapped in the vehicle, Maine State Police Corporal Dennis Quint said in a release Saturday.

Quint arrived first at the crash and found three juveniles still trapped in the 2004 Pontiac sedan, he said. Quint said he got one out and into his cruiser but one was trapped in the car and another had been partially ejected and was trapped under the roof.

Firefighters from Island Falls and Oakfield used the Jaws of Life to cut the two free of the car. Ambulances from Island Falls, Patten, and Houlton took all four people to Houlton Regional Hospital for treatment of injuries, frostbite and hypothermia, Quint said. He said some of the injuries are serious, but none are considered life-threatening.

Anthony said he was using the car’s cruise control when he drove into whiteout conditions, lost control of the car and wet off the road, rolling several times and coming to rest on the driver’s side in the trees.

The three juveniles were not wearing seatbelts, police said.