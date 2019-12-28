STANDISH, Maine — One person has died and three people were injured in a crash in Standish Saturday morning.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, a three car crash near the Standish/Windham line left one person dead and sent three people to area hospitals.

Fire and rescue units from Standish, Windham, and Gorham responded to the scene, as well as a LifeFlight helicopter.

The Chadbourne Road will be closed for an extended period of time while investigators access the scene.

