Three injured in Raymond rollover crash

RAYMOND, Maine — Three people were injured in a rollover crash in front of Raymond Beach Friday night.

At approximately 7:33 p.m., Cumberland County Sheriff's Office deputies and local first responders were called to the area of Roosevelt Trail in front of Raymond Beach for a reported crash, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

An initial investigation revealed 44-year-old Karen Beaulieu of Biddeford was driving a 2020 Jeep Wrangler westbound on Route 302 when the vehicle crashed into the back of a 2011 Toyota Highlander, deputies said. The Highlander was reportedly driven by a 31-year-old Raymond woman headed westbound and attempting to make a left turn into the Raymond Beach parking lot.

The Wrangler flipped on its side during the crash, and police said the Highlander was pushed "several yards down Rte. 302."

Both drivers were reportedly able to remove themselves from their vehicles.

Both drivers and a passenger in the Highlander suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. The Raymond driver and passenger were brought to Bridgton Hospital, and Beaulieu was brought to Maine Medical Center.

The crash prompted the closure of Roosevelt Trail for about 1.5 hours, but has since reopened at approximately 9 p.m.

"The cause of the crash is still under investigation. It is believed speed, inattention and alcohol were factors in this crash," deputies said.