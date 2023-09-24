Three dead after single-vehicle crash in Glenburn

Deputies were called to the crash on Phillips Road early Sunday morning.

GLENBURN, Maine — Deputies are investigating after three people were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Glenburn early Sunday morning.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported crash on Phillips Road near Merryman Road, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

An initial investigation revealed a vehicle left the roadway at a high rate of speed while heading toward Kenduskeag Road. The vehicle reportedly struck a driveway culvert and rolled over into a ditch.

All three male occupants were killed in the crash, deputies said. Their identities have not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

"The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Glenburn and Hermon Fire Departments," deputies said.