ETNA (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- The Penobscot Sheriff’s Department has charged three juveniles in connection with Tuesday’s armed robbery in Etna.

Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton said several police agencies responded to an armed robbery at the Etna Village Variety Store on Rt. 2 in Etna Tuesday night. He said surveillance video of the robbery was posted on their Facebook page showed three subjects entering the store, one with a shotgun, and then leaving the store with an undisclosed amount of money. Morton said the suspects were identified with the help of Bangor Police Department.

The three juvenile males have been charged with Class A Robbery. Morton said because they are juveniles, their identities will not be released at this time.

The shotgun used in the commission of this crime has been recovered, said Morton.

