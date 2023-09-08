Three people brought to the hospital in two-car crash on I-95 in Kennebunk

While crews worked to get a person entrapped out of the vehicle, a dog also escaped and is on the loose.

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Three people were brought to the hospital and one dog is missing following a crash Friday on the Maine Turnpike in Kennebunk.

Kennebunk Fire-Rescue said Friday evening on Facebook that the two-car crash was initially reported as a five-car crash. When they arrived at the scene, they found a rollover and entrapment, requiring three people to be transported to the hospital.

While crews were working to rectify the entrapment, a dog in the vehicle got out of the truck and ran down the highway, Kennebunk Fire-Rescue said in a separate post.

The dog, described as a black Lab-husky mix, ran toward direction of Alewive Road. Kennebunk Fire-Rescue asked for people in the area to be on the lookout.

No other information about the conditions of the three individuals or which hospital they were brought to has been released.

Crews had a busy afternoon with the severe weather event and then finished out with an accident on the turnpike. The... Posted by Kennebunk Fire-Rescue on Friday, September 8, 2023