CHINA (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Three people from Massachusetts were charged Sunday in connection with a string of burglaries off the Neck Road in China over the weekend.

Willie Golston, 21, of South Boston, Manual O'Shea, 25, and Ashlee Suzor, 25, both of Methuen, were arrested and taken to the Kennebec County Jail on Sept. 2.

According to police, the suspects broke into at least six vehicles, all of which were unlocked, and stole a credit card, change and sunglasses. The incidents happened late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

O'shea was charged with burglary, forgery, and theft. Suzor was charged with forgery and Golston was charged with conspiracy.

The group used the stolen credit card at the Chine Dinah and at the Circle K store, both in China, according to police.

The trio were in Maine over the weekend visiting a friend.

© NEWS CENTER Maine