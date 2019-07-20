ORRINGTON, Maine — UPDATE: Three people were arrested Saturday after a nearly 12-hour standoff at a home in Orrington on Johnson Mill Road.

Department of Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland said a woman who visited the home reported she had been robbed in the early morning hours. She left the home and called police.

When troopers arrived, none of the three people inside the mobile home would leave. State Police tactical team and negotiators were called in. State Police said Eddington Firefighters brought a cooling tent to the scene to help troopers with the oppressive heat. Penobscot County Sheriff's deputies, Brewer Police, and Orrington firefighters also helped.

Police arrested 33-year-old Stephen Nason and 37-year-old Rochelle Gleason, who are both from Orrington, and 33-year-old Jason Ashe of Glenburn.

Nason and Gleason were charged with robbery and aggravated assault. Ashe was charged with violating his bail conditions.

Nason's mother owns the mobile home, but she was not there at the time.

Johnson Mill Road in Orrington was closed Saturday afternoon.