PORTLAND, Maine — A massive fire broke out Saturday at an iconic resort in North Conway, New Hampshire.

Fire crews were battling the three-alarm structure fire at the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort, according to a Facebook post from the North Conway Firefighters Association.

Route 16 was closed as of 6 p.m. Saturday, dispatch confirmed to NEWS CENTER Maine.

There is a 3+ Alarm Structure fire at the Red Jacket please avoid the area for emergency crews. Posted by North Conway Firefighters Association on Saturday, April 30, 2022