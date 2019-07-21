YORK, Maine — For the second time in two days, thousands in York County do not have electricity, according to outage reports from Central Maine Power.

The power outage list shows 6,911 customers in the town of York without power.

On Saturday, thousands lost power in western York County. Central Maine Power did not know the specific cause that left another roughly 7,000 customers in the dark in Acton, Lebanon, and Shapleigh.

According to the York Fire Department, stoplight are out along Route 1. Firefighters said they do not know what is causing the outage at this time.

This story will be updated.