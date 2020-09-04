MAINE, USA — According to the National Weather Service station in Gray, some areas in Maine already have 4 in. of snow, and more is on the way.

Central Maine Power (CMP) is reporting there are 41,064 customers without power across the state as of 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, with a majority of the outages in Androscoggin, Franklin, Cumberland, Waldo, Kennebec, and York Counties.

The powerful spring storm is elevation dependent, and could rival some of the heaviest snow of the winter season, NEWS CENTER Maine meteorologist Todd Gutner said.

The snow is wet and heavy, the usual cause for bringing down powerlines.

Winds are also gusty, and some gusts could reach 50 mph late this evening and tonight.

The above video shows snow in Bangor around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

You can track the state snow totals here.

