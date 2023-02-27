Thousands of Nordic skiers compete in 2023 American Birkebeiner

Nearly 4,000 competed in the Birkie Skate this year, while another 1,700 were in among the field for the Classic race.

HAYWARD, Wis. — Last week's snow made for perfect racing conditions for thousands of Nordic skiers at this year's American Birkebeiner in northwestern Wisconsin.

The annual 55-kilometer race, which started in Cable, Wisconsin and ended in Hayward, is the largest cross-country skiing race in North America. David Norris of Steamboat Springs, Colorado won the men's Birkie Skate Saturday, while Alayna Sonnesyn of Minneapolis had the fastest time in the women's division.

Another Minneapolis woman, Julie Ensrud, won the women's division of the Birkie Classic, while School Hill of Canmore, Alberta in Canada had the top men's time.

Nearly 4,000 Nordic skiers competed in the Birkie Skate this year, while another 1,700 were in among the field for the Classic race.

For complete results from this year's competitions, click here.

Watch more local news: