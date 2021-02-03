Thousands of Mainers without power Tuesday morning due to high winds

Tuesday morning's wind is howling and plummeting temps. CMP customers are seeing almost 24,000 outages, and Versant customers, almost 5,000 outages, as of 6:15 a.m.

MAINE, USA — Overnight winds have a lot of Mainers waking up without power this morning.

As of 6:15 a.m., Central Maine Power is reporting more than 23,719 customers in the dark and Versant has about 4,740 customers without power.

While the average temperature around Maine is in the single digits, the feels-like temperatures are in the negative double digits for most places. Please dress accordingly today if you need to head out.

