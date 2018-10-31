THOMASTON (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A mother in Thomaston went all out this Halloween working on a costume to transform her son.

Rebecca Smith says she felt inspired after watching one of the many popular Transformer costume videos online and knew she could make one herself.

Smith got to work weeks ahead of Hallow's Eve with lots of fittings, tons of cardboard and paint she says. There were no instructions so Smith says she "just winged it."

Her five-year-old son Malcolm is loving his Optimus Prime costume that looks more like something from a Hollywood film set than a homemade costume.

Pictures of creative Mainers getting ready for Halloween

Creative Mainers get ready for Halloween

