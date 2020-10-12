This year's Blaine House holiday display honors resilience of Maine people amidst COVID-19

The display also pays tribute to Maine's commercial fishing fleet, which recently lost four members of its community.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills on Thursday announced that the Blaine House’s holiday display of decorated trees will be dedicated to the resiliency of Maine people amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's theme, “A Celebration of Resilience,” pays tribute to Maine people, including Maine’s frontline workers and those who have lost their lives to the coronavirus pandemic. It also pays tribute to Maine's commercial fishing fleet, which recently lost four members of its community when a fishing boat called the Emmy Rose vanished off the coast of Massachusetts. Members of the public interested in viewing the display can see it by walking or driving along Capitol Street.

“As we think about the holiday this year, let us pay tribute to those we lost and to those who strive every day to protect our health and safety on the frontlines of this pandemic,” Mills said. “This year has been challenging, and I know Maine people are tired, but we are resilient and strong and we will get through these difficult times together. From my family to yours, I wish you a holiday of hope, happiness and good health. Please stay safe this holiday season.”

A total of 14 trees donated by farms of members of the Maine Christmas Tree Growers Association have been decorated and displayed as part of this year’s theme. Association member farms donating trees include Echo Hill Choose And Cut in Waldoboro; Gooleys Conifers Unlimited Christmas Tree Farm in Farmington; Moose Hill Farm in Fayette; Nutkin Knoll Farm in Newburgh; Pleasant View Tree Farm in Hodgeton; Quinn's Tree Farm in Cornville; Skillin's Greenhouse in Falmouth; and Piper Mountain Christmas Trees in Newburgh.

Near ME | Maine Holiday Lights 2020 1/137

2/137

3/137

4/137

5/137

6/137

7/137

8/137

9/137

10/137

11/137

12/137

13/137

14/137

15/137

16/137

17/137

18/137

19/137

20/137

21/137

22/137

23/137

24/137

25/137

26/137

27/137

28/137

29/137

30/137

31/137

32/137

33/137

34/137

35/137

36/137

37/137

38/137

39/137

40/137

41/137

42/137

43/137

44/137

45/137

46/137

47/137

48/137

49/137

50/137

51/137

52/137

53/137

54/137

55/137

56/137

57/137

58/137

59/137

60/137

61/137

62/137

63/137

64/137

65/137

66/137

67/137

68/137

69/137

70/137

71/137

72/137

73/137

74/137

75/137

76/137

77/137

78/137

79/137

80/137

81/137

82/137

83/137

84/137

85/137

86/137

87/137

88/137

89/137

90/137

91/137

92/137

93/137

94/137

95/137

96/137

97/137

98/137

99/137

100/137

101/137

102/137

103/137

104/137

105/137

106/137

107/137

108/137

109/137

110/137

111/137

112/137

113/137

114/137

115/137

116/137

117/137

118/137

119/137

120/137

121/137

122/137

123/137

124/137

125/137

126/137

127/137

128/137

129/137

130/137

131/137

132/137

133/137

134/137

135/137

136/137

137/137 1 / 137

“I join with Governor Mills in expressing my gratitude to the state agencies, businesses, and volunteers who made this year’s decorations possible, and I hope that Maine people receive some holiday cheer from the display during these challenging times,” Leslie Oster, director of the Blaine House, said.

The trees were decorated by individuals from local organizations and state agencies, including the Maine Dairy & Nutrition Council; the Maine Coast Fishermen's Association; the Maine Pomology Society; the Maine Grain Alliance; the Department of Corrections; the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry; and the Department of Inland Fish & Wildlife, among others.

In addition to the decorated trees lining Capitol Street, the Blaine House maple tree is adorned with light sculptures created by Portland artist Pandora LaCasse. The public may view the display at any time from Capitol Steet, following public health precautions.