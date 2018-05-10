AUGUSTA (AP/NEWS CENTER Maine) — Fall colors are in full swing in Maine.

The state's Fall Foliage Report says there will be peak conditions in northern Maine on Columbus Day weekend, while the rest of the state is seeing 50 to 70 percent color change.

Maine fall foliage spokesperson, Gale Ross, says the colors are arriving in time for the holiday weekend as if "on cue." Columbus Day weekend is a big weekend for out-of-state leaf peepers, who descend on Maine to get a look at the yellows and oranges in the trees.

The state says all parts of the state are at either peak, high or moderate color change. Coastal and southern Maine typically reach peak colors later in the fall than the northern parts of the state.

There's a new interactive map that shows when the fall colors peak on average, in every location throughout the country.

►CLICK HERE to see the interactive map. (NOTE: just slide the bar at the bottom to see when foliage typically peaks in your area.)

Here's a timeline of the fall foliage predictions:

Oct. 15 - Peak to near peak colors for most of the state.

Oct. 22 Turning past peak in the mountains and north.

Oct. 29 - Past peak fall colors for all of Maine.

