FARMINGTON, Maine — As investigators comb through rubble at the LEAP, Inc., facility in Farmington, the Farmington Fire Rescue Department continues to answer emergency calls.

"We haven’t skipped a beat since Monday," said Westbrook Firefighter and Paramedic Gerry Pinaeu. "The Farmington community is just as safe as they were before. We have the same amount of equipment and personnel ready to answer calls."

Pinaeu is among the officials organizing teams of firefighters from around the state to respond to calls for Farmington Fire Rescue Department.

"It’s an honor for all of us to be here," Pinaeu said. "It’s a privilege for us to serve alongside the Farmington Fire Department."

From all corners of the state, firefighters have come to the town of Farmington to serve in the place of those injured in Monday’s blast.

Why volunteer to rush to help the department? Pineau says it’s just what firefighters do.

"We know if this happened where we are from, they’d be the first in line to help us."

Many of the firefighters who have gone to Farmington to help are originally from the Farmington area. Pinaeu is one of them. He now works in Westbrook, but he grew up in Jay and knows many of the Farmington firefighters personally.

The department is an organized and well-oiled machine. The various teams from cities like Waterville and Augusta are rotating 12-hour shifts.

They’re responding to Farmington calls just as the late Captain Michael Bell and the five other injured firefighters would have.

Farmington Police have also stepped in. They’re helping the visiting crews of firefighters navigate the unfamiliar Farmington streets.

Farmington Police Chief Jack Peck says, “We have crews from the Waterville Fire Department up here and they don’t know the area, so I have my crew here to lead the way.”

Chief Peck and his officers make a great show of strength, pushing aside their own shock and grief while they continue to work for the safety of the community.

Peck says, “I’ve been here 30 years. I know every one of these guys who were injured and we want to do the right thing.”

“These were brothers, these were friends. These are people I’ve known for many years. It’s a small town and it affects us all, so yes right now, it’s pretty emotional for all of us.”

While emotions are clearly still very raw for the Farmington first responders, they say they’ve felt an outpouring of community support.

In addition to messages of support and sympathy, they’ve received donations money, food and water.

The department has its doors open to anyone in the community that is connected to the explosion. It invites LEAP employees, those who have lost their homes and friends of first responders to join them in a meal or conversation.