This week ahead ➔

Happy Monday, and happy August! Here are a few stories to put on your radar this week.

Monday, August 3

Representatives from Bath Iron Works and the Machinists Local S6 union are expected to meet with a federal mediator today. More than 4,000 members of the Local S6 went on strike back in June over contract negotiations. The mediation is expected to center around those disagreements.

Wednesday, August 5

A SpaceX rocket will send new supplies to the international space station on Wednesday. It's the first cargo resupply mission for the Dragon 2 spacecraft. Maine astronaut Chris Cassidy is serving as the commander of the space station right now.

Closer to home, parts of the Point Lookout Resort in Northport will go up for auction Wednesday. Its owners say it's too expensive for them to maintain. Some of the things for sale include the main building, a bowling alley, and a commercial kitchen.

Also on Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence is planning to go to Tampa, Florida. Pence is scheduled to speak at several events there, including one at a women's health care clinic and another at a Baptist church.

Saturday, August 8