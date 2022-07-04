The week ahead: July 4, 2022

The Maine Army Band's summer series, the Maine Supreme Court to hold four more hearings, and the Moxie Festival returns. Here's a look at your week ahead.

MAINE, USA — Monday, July 4, 2022

The 195th Maine Army National Guard Band is celebrating the Fourth of July with three performances. The first show starts at 10 a.m. in Freeport. Then there are two more in Hollis and Ogunquit. It's all part of the band's summer series, which runs through Friday.

Wednesday, July 6, 2022

The Maine Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments in four different cases on Wednesday. The court will have it’s first hearing at 10 a.m. To read more about the cases, click here.

Friday, July 7, 2022

The U.S. Department of Labor releases its monthly jobs report Friday. Job growth has been one bright side, but the economy struggles with inflation and supply chain problems. Employers added 436,000 jobs in April and another 390,000 in May.

The one and only Moxie Festival returns to Lisbon on Friday. The festival has been held the second weekend in July since 1982 but was canceled the past two years. The Moxie Festival starts with fireworks Friday night and has lots of events, and soda, all throughout the weekend. To learn more about the festival, click here.