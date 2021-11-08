The week ahead: November 8, 2021

Registration for 2022 Boston Marathon; recount in the race for Portland City Council seat; Veteran's Day is Thursday. Here are some stories to watch this week.

MAINE, USA — Here are some stories to keep on your radar this week:

Monday, November 8

Registration for the 2022 Boston Marathon opens up Monday morning and will run through 5:00 p.m. Friday. The race will return to Patriots' Day for its 126th running next year (Monday, April 18, 2022) after 2021’s marathon was run in October. The Boston Athletic Association says it will use the same registration process as 2021, through the B.A.A.’s online platform. Marathon officials say additional registration information, including entry fees, for the 126th Boston Marathon will be announced in the coming months.

Tuesday, November 9

The recount process is set to begin on Tuesday for the Portland City Council race that ended in a tie. Brandon Mazer and Roberto Rodriguez came out with the same number of votes after ranked-choice votes were counted, and Mazer's name was chosen as the winner through a public drawing last week. That process had to be completed before an official recount could start. Both candidates are in favor of the recount, which will begin Tuesday but could go into Wednesday if necessary.

Wednesday, November 10

On Wednesday, four astronauts are set to blast off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center as part of another SpaceX launch. SpaceX Crew-3 was originally set to launch on Halloween, but a mix of bad weather and medical issues keep delaying the trip. This comes as another crew, SpaceX Crew-2, is still up in space, with their return from the International Space Station also delayed due to bad weather.

Thursday, November 11

Thursday is Veteran's Day, and for the first time in almost 100 years, members of the public will be allowed to walk on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Plaza. The memorial at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia pays tribute to deceased U.S. service members whose remains haven't been identified. The tomb is traditionally guarded 24/7 by military members, but this year people will be able to get close enough to lay flowers as the memorial celebrates its 100 year anniversary. The plaza will be open to the public on both Wednesday and Thursday of this week.