BANGOR, Maine — Penobscot Community Health Care has received a $50,000 grant, which will be used to distribute life-saving medications. The goal -- to reduce deaths by overdoses and encourage recovery.

The grant allows PCHC to distribute naloxone (used in the case of an overdose) and other necessary medications free of charge to people who can't afford it.

"If it comes down to a little dose of medicine that can help somebody verses, 'Oh, I don't have $20, $30, $50 -- whatever it is to get it,' -- yeah, I think it needs to be a necessity," said Josephine Sawyer, who is a recovering addict.

Sawyer says this is the longest she has ever been sober, at eight months. She says she's proud of herself.

"I never thought in a million years I'd be eight months clean," she said. "I love saying, 'I'm clean.' I love saying, 'I'm sober. Eight months.' I can't wait to say I'm a year. I can't wait to say I'm two."

Sawyer isn't recovering alone.

Another success story at Penobscot Community Health Center is Hope Heath.

"I've been clean. I'm doing great. I completed my probation. I went back to school. I took a college class at Eastern Maine Community College -- I got an A!" Heath said.

Heath says the Hope House has saved her life and she continues to encourage others to get help.

The $50,000 grant for PCHC comes from the Doree Taylor Charitable Foundation and will be used to distribute overdose-reversing drugs and to provide resources to people in recovery.

"The idea here is that every life is precious. Everyone needs and deserves the opportunity to live," PCHC President and CEO Lori Dwyer said.

Anyone who would like naloxone can ask their primary care provider for it, or call 207.404.8000, ext. 2232, and request it. If you cannot afford the cost of the medication, you should say so, and PCHC will arrange for one of the grant-funded doses while supplies last.