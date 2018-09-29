CUMBERLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Sweetser's Apple Barrel and Orchards brings 52 varieties of apples, but don't be surprised when they tell you that you aren't allowed to pick your own.

"Since we have a heritage aspect, and we have been here so long, we have a lot of trees that are old, and so we are not a U-Pick orchard," says market manager Susan Novak.

Although you can't pick your own, many locals and others from out of state still enjoy coming to the orchard for the variety of apples and other homemade goods.

"Initially we get a lot of sad faces when we say we aren’t U-Pick, but usually they turn around and say you know what? That’s great! Let’s see what you have," Novak said.

The apples are hand-picked by their employees and sorted by size on a grading machine located in the market. To learn more about the orchards you can visit their website, here.

© NEWS CENTER Maine