AUGUSTA, Maine — The sun was shining brightly over Augusta on Friday, as Disability Rights Maine hosted its third annual Disability Pride Day.

More than 150 people packed under the pavilion at Mill Park in Augusta for the afternoon event. Lunch was served, various disabilities services were present, and advocates had the chance to speak to the crowd.

"This is empowering because it's all about happiness. It's all about celebration," said executive director of Disability Rights Maine Kim Moody.

"After being with 150 people with disabilities and supporters of people with disabilities, I feel greatly uplifted," added Moody.

One advocacy group that attended was organization 'Speaking Up for Us'. Co-chair of the organization Kyle Pelletier had the chance to speak to the crowd during the event.

"I have a disability, and I'm proud to have a disability," said Pelletier.

Friday's event was a celebration of pride for Mainers with a disability. The focus was on accomplishments made since the Americans with Disabilities Act was passed 29 years ago.

For Pelletier, however, there is still work to done to make Maine more accessible and accepting of its community of people with disabilities.

"We just want to be like everyone else. And we want to be part of the community," said Pelletier.

Despite many still wanting more resources dedicated to people with disabilities in the state of Maine, the feeling under the pavilion on Friday was pure bliss. People were excited at the chance to interact with other members of the community, with every disability being welcomed.